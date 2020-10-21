11 charged as clergy abuse investigation hits 2-year mark

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of documents were reviewed leading to the prosecution or expected prosecution of 11 men by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. Two years have passed since authorities executed search warrants on all seven of Michigan’s Catholic dioceses as part of the state’s investigation into clergy abuse.

On Oct. 3, 2018, 42 Michigan State Police troopers, five officers from different law enforcement agencies and 15 special agents from the Attorney General’s office executed search warrants on at Michigan’s seven dioceses.

In that undertaking, 220 boxes of paper documents and more than 3.5 million digital documents were seized by authorities.

Due to COVID-19 slowing down court proceedings, no charged cases have been resolved through plea deals or trial since late 2019. The review of documents has continued along with other steps to further the investigation.

As of Sept. 28, the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Investigative Team reviewed more than 2.24 million of the digital documents seized.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the department currently has:

Completed the paper document review of the Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Marquette dioceses. Of the 220 boxes of paper documents seized, about 78 boxes remain;

Completed the electronic document review of the Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Marquette dioceses;

Hired and trained a full-time victim advocate to support the hundreds of victims identified in the course of the investigation;

Continued to refer the completed criminal investigations back to the respective dioceses; and

Followed up with victims who have not been interviewed with a trauma-informed interviewer – including those whose cases are barred by the Statute of Limitations, where the accused priest has died or any other reason that makes criminal prosecution impossible.

By reviewing paper documents alone, 454 accused priests and 811 reported victims have been identified. That number may change as the investigation continues.

The investigation has resulted in 11 being prosecuted so far:

Nessel addressed the progress her office has made in a YouTube video.

