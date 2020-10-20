Advertisement

Youth lead forum in Lansing on Thursday

Young Michiganders will ask questions to candidates for Michigan’s House of Representatives
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the public will have an opportunity to hear from youths with unique life experiences in a forum that will be streamed via Facebook Live. The youths will ask Candidates for Michigan’s House of Representatives questions ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“We Are the Change” is a forum that features eight young people between the ages of 16 and 24 with a range of experiences with disabilities and the justice system. It’s sponsored by Michigan’s Children, Peckham Youth Services, the Institute for Educational Leadership, and the Capitol Area College Access Network.

Some speakers have had court-involvement and are working through Peckham’s Right Turn Program in Lansing and Flint. Others are students with disabilities from Lansing-area schools.

The forum will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those who are interested in attending can sign up HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

