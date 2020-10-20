Advertisement

World Series Set To Begin

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) and A. J. Pollock (11) celebrate during Game 7 of the baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) and A. J. Pollock (11) celebrate during Game 7 of the baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - A World Series like no other opens tonight in Arlington, Texas, where the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays battle for the championship of a virus-shortened season played mostly in empty stadiums. Attendance will be limited to about 11,000 in the smallest crowd for a Series game in more than a century.

The Fall Classic will be played entirely on artificial turf for the first time since 1993, at new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field in Texas. Traditional postgame victory celebrations are banned.

This will be the first World Series entirely at one ballpark since 1944 between the Cardinals and Browns at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis - and the fourth overall. The Yankees and Giants shared New York’s Polo Grounds in 1921 and 1922.

While the World Series is being played at a neutral site, the Dodgers do have a field advantage. They have played 13 games at Globe Life Field this season. The Rays got a feel for the stadium for the first time during a workout Monday night. Los Angeles took two of of three in a series against the Texas Rangers in late August, and has played its last 10 games there. Los Angeles swept the San Diego Padres in three games in the NL Division Series before the seven-game NLCS over seven consecutive days last week.

