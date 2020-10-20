Advertisement

Wisconsin man in Whitmer plot released on bail

Brian Higgins posed the $10,000 bail Monday.
Brian Higgins mugshot
Brian Higgins mugshot(Columbia Co. Jail)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man charged in connection to the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been released on bail.

51-year-old Brian Higgins of Wisconsin posted a $10,000 dollar cash bond Monday.

Higgins is charged with providing material support for terrorist acts.

It comes after a video was released yesterday showing the suspects in the case allegedly training to kidnap the governor.

Court records allege that last month Higgins traveled to western Michigan with others involved to surveil Whitmer’s vacation home in preparation for the abduction.

Higgins is scheduled to be back in court next month.

