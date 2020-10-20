Advertisement

U of M students given stay home order from health department

Earlier efforts were not enough to curb the growing infection rate.
(Jack Bassett)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday The Washtenaw County Health Department issued a stay home order for University of Michigan undergraduate students. The order was given to combat the spread of COVID-19, which now represents 60% of all cases in the county.

The order requires students to remain in their residence unless attending in-person classes, doing work that cannot be done remotely or buying essentials such as food. Students also have the option to return to their homes if they have followed university procedures for safely leaving. It is in effect immediately and runs through 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Recently officials from the University of Michigan told students of Mary Markley Hall not to attend in-person classes, and asked them to observe more stringent social distancing. Those efforts were not enough to sufficiently curb the growing infection rate, which has resulted in the health department orders.

