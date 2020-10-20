Advertisement

Tropical Storm Epsilon may become a hurricane near Bermuda

Tropical Storm Epsilon is on a course toward Bermuda.
Tropical Storm Epsilon is on a course toward Bermuda.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Epsilon is expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it gets closer to Bermuda by Thursday morning.

It is still too early to tell what Epsilon’s track and intensity will be once it’s near the island but the U.S. National Hurricane Center said there is a risk of direct impact.

Bermuda residents should closely monitor the storm.

The storm remained at maximum sustained winds of 45 mph early Tuesday, but additional strengthening is expected.

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ireland goes into six-week lockdown

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The lockdown will be in effect until Dec. 1.

Coronavirus

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

National

NTSB to vote on probable cause of fatal California boat fire

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal authorities are expected to vote Tuesday on what likely sparked a fire aboard a scuba dive boat last year that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California.

News

Landlord appears in court after murdering two tenants

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Allan Reed confessed to murdering two tenants.

Latest News

National Politics

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa, according to AP review

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Attorney General William Barr has urged his prosecutors to aggressively go after protesters who cause violence and has suggested that rarely used sedition charges could apply. But defense attorneys question why the Department of Justice has taken on some cases they say belong in state court.

News

Orionid meteor shower peaks early Wednesday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Up to 30 shooting stars will be streaking across the sky per hour.

National

Bar owners unhappy as Wisconsin reinstates 25% capacity limit due to virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The capacity limits order was initially issued in early October in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

News

Wisconsin man in Whitmer plot released on bail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Brian Higgins posed the $10,000 bail Monday.

Coronavirus

California won’t allow virus vaccines without state approval

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor said the state wants its own independent review no matter who wins the presidential election next month.

News

Police launch “Operation Safe Stop” to monitor driver interaction wish school buses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
It's part of National School Bus Safety Week Oct. 19-23