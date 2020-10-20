Advertisement

Secretary of State: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail it

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday that the 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in hand should put them in a drop box or take them to their local clerk’s office rather than use the mail with two weeks to go until the presidential election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8 p.m. on Election Night and is counted. She also urged people who still want an absentee ballot to request it in person from their clerk instead of by mail.

“We want to ensure that every valid votes counts and is received on time,” Benson said.

As of Tuesday, more than 3 million absentee ballots had been requested. More than half had been returned. People can vote absentee for any reason under a 2018 constitutional amendment approved by voters.

