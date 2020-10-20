Advertisement

Passenger shot, wounded by police during traffic stop

Source: MGN -- One of two officers spotted a gun in the waistband of a passenger in the front seat and told that person to raise their hands.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - A person has been shot and wounded by a police officer while reaching for a gun inside a vehicle during an early morning traffic stop in southern Michigan. Battle Creek police say the shooting occurred about 12:13 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle was pulled over due to erratic driving. One of two officers spotted a gun in the waistband of a passenger in the front seat and told that person to raise their hands. Police say that as the officer reached for the gun, the passenger began to resist and reached for a second gun on the floor of the vehicle. That’s when the officer shot and wounded the passenger who later was taken to a hospital.

