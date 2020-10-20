Advertisement

Orionid meteor shower peaks early Wednesday morning

Up to 30 shooting stars will be streaking across the sky per hour.
The Orionids appear every year between Oct. 2 and Nov. 7. / (MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While it may be cloudy the next few days it’s what you’ll want to look out for at night that will blow your mind.

The peak of the annual Orionids meteor shower will be early Wednesday morning. Up to 30 shooting stars will be streaking across the sky each hour.

The moon will be setting before midnight, making the night sky pleasantly dark enough to see the shower.

The best time to watch begins around 1:00 or 2:00 a.m. local daylight time until the first light of dawn at around 5:45 a.m. That’s when Orion stands at its highest above the southern horizon. “The higher in the sky Orion is, the more meteors appear all over the sky," according to Space.com.

Light pollution in urban areas can hinder the ability to see the ordinarily dim Orionid meteors, so it’s best to find a safe, rural location to see the prime Orionid activity.

The Orionids gets its name from the Orion constellation, but is actually made up of leftover dust and ice from Halley’s Comet, last seen in 1986. Halley’s Comet is spotted every 76 years making its next visit in 2061.

