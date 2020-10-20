On The Job: 10/20/2020

CNC Machinist 2nd Shift

Loc Performance

Description:

Operates computer numerical control (CNC) mill machining centers to perform machine functions such as boring, facing, and threading parts of metallic workpieces such as castings, forgings and stock by performing the following duties.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned

Edit programs on CNC machines, setting tool registers, offsets, compensation, and conditional switches; calculating requirements, including basic math, basic geometry, and basic trigonometry; proving part programs. Performs self-inspection of parts and ensure they meet print specifications.

Routinely works with the knowledge of geometric dimensioning and tolerancing (GD&T).

Calculates and sets controls to regulate machining factors such as speed, feed, coolant flow, depth and angle of cut, or enter commands to retrieve, input, or edit computerized machine control media.

Must have ability to meet quality standards, deadlines and production requirements.

Provide continuous process improvement through reduction of cycle and set-up times

Participate in departmental continuous improvement efforts and support/implement lean initiatives.

Responsible for adhering to all applicable MIOSHA required safety procedures in performing daily work activities

Assists in setting-up CNC machines by installing and adjusting, tools, attachments, collets, bushings, cams, gears, stops, and stock pushers; indicating vices; tramming heads.

Responsible for Quality Control (QC) analysis to recommend adjustments.

Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs.

Assists in overall department coordination and communication.

Maintains continuity among work shifts by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs.

Assist with plant activities to achieve quality, productivity and cost reduction goals.

Responsible for the compliance of safety, quality and throughput goals

Responsible for the quality of their own work and not passing on defects through the rest of the operation

Responsible for adhering to all company work instructions that are applicable to each specific work area

Verifies settings by measuring positions, first-run part, and sample workpieces; adhering to company standards.

Responsible for reporting daily production throughput

Requirements:

To perform the job successfully, an individual will need to perform the following competencies.

Quantity of Work

The quantity of work produced and the promptness with which it is completed.

Quality of Work

The ability displayed and accuracy of work produced, meeting company standards, and requiring little to no rework.

Judgement/Knowledge of Job

Knowledge of job, techniques, skills, equipment, procedures, materials, etc.

Attendance/Dependability

Punctuality and attendance.

Teamwork/ Attitude

Willingness and cooperativeness with co-workers and supervisors; ability to accept constructive criticism.

Initiative/Independence

The degree to which an employee searches out new tasks and expands their ability to perform assigned tasks without direct supervision.

Adherence to Policy

Follow quality environmental policies and have knowledge of AS9100 and IS14001.

Adherence to Safety

Follow safety procedures, security protocol, and wear proper PPE.

Education and/or Experience

High School Diploma or GED required. Minimum of four (4) years of machining experience in a manufacturing environment or related field. Knowledge and use of measuring equipment and basic blueprint skills. Basic knowledge of CNC machine operation. A high level of knowledge of the production operations is required. Ability to work with mathematical concepts such as probability and statistical inference and basics of plane and solid geometry and trigonometry. Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, percentages, ratios and proportions to practical situations.

Mathematical Skills (Keep for machinist and welders because we use a test where their skills are measured)

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs.

Reasoning Ability Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Physical Demands The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel and reach with hands and arms. The employee may occasionally lift up to 25 pounds. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Loc Performance is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer. It is the policy of the Company to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, protected veteran or disabled status, or genetic information.

How to Apply: https://locperformance.com/careers/

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/10599356

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 10599356

HVAC Installation Professionals

Aire Serv

Description:

NOW HIRING EXPERIENCED HVAC INSTALLATION PROFESSIONALS

Aire Serv is looking for experienced HVAC Installation technicians both team leaders and helpers to join our team. This is an opportunity for qualified Installers to apply their technical skills and knowledge to install, start-up and troubleshoot residential and light commercial HVAC systems.

Aire Serv is proud to offer a robust benefit package that includes: health, dental, and vision plans. Because your future is important to us, we also offer a matching retirement plan. We believe ongoing training and education is the best way to care for our customers, so we have several programs that encourage professional growth.

Customized Benefits Package May include:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental, Vision

Paid Holidays

Paid Vacation

Recruitment and Hiring Bonuses

Commission Bonuses

Continuing Education

Weekly On-Going Training

Family & Friends Discounts

Tuition Reimbursement

Paid Continuing Education

Aire Serv. Your guide to clean, comfortable air.

We are actively interviewing for this position - Apply today!

At Aire Serv®, we’re a proud team of uniformed experts who work hard to be the leaders in the industry and take the time to do the job right. We believe that hard work should be compensated. So the more you work and the better you perform, the more you’ll take home. The very best surround themselves with the best, apply today and be amongst them.

Requirements:

Job Skills & Requirements

Strong work ethic

Ability to install HVAC systems for homes and businesses

Ability to work with home and business owners in a professional manner

Strong mechanical skills

EPA certified

Must be able to pass full background check, drug screening and have a clean driving record

Valid drivers license

Minimum of 1 Year HVAC installation experience required

How to Apply: Apply online, https://aire-serv-of-mid-michigan.careerplug.com/jobs/818901/apps/new

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11149822

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11149822

Assistant Controller

AgroLiquid

Description:

About this Role: We are looking for an Assistant Controller with 5 years' experience performing month-end closes, standard costing, and developing supporting documentation for journal entries and inventory counts. This position is responsible for interpreting financial statements, enforcing internal controls, conducting audits and assisting with providing information to external auditors. Who We Are: Our mission is to Prosper the Farmer. We manufacture the most efficient and environmentally responsible crop nutrient products and programs available. Our fertilizers are made to optimize yields, strengthen plant health, and bolster the nutritional value of crops, while utilizing agricultural practices that support a sustainable future for all of us. Key Responsibilities:

· Institute financial policies, procedures, controls and reporting systems

· Establish, monitor and enforce internal controls

· Conduct financial audits and provide information to external auditors

· Achieve budget objectives by reviewing expenditures, analyze variances and initiate corrective actions

· Assist in inventory reconciliation including financial close and tonnage

· Assist the Accounting Manager in administration of sales programs

· Enter all payments, expenditures, invoices, statement reconciliation and purchase order match

· Provide status of financial condition by collecting, interpreting, and reporting financial data

· Resolve external and internal customer service inquiries

· Evaluate creditworthiness of potential and current accounts as a part of our AgroLiquid finance program

· Monitor and resolve customer past due balances

What We Offer: We strive to provide a complete compensation package to our employees that supports them from employment to retirement. In addition to a competitive Salary we provide:

· Bonus Opportunities

· Health, Dental, Vision and Prescription

· 401K retirement plan with employer contribution

· Paid time off

· Paid holidays

· Tuition Program to support continued learning

· Training and Development and more

Requirements:

What we’re looking for:

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or equivalent experience

· Minimum 3 years of Accounting experience

· Minimum 5 years' experience with month end closes, standard costing, developing supporting documentation for journal entries and inventory counts & valuation

· Minimum 2 years' experience conducting audits, ideally at a public accounting firm

· Strong math and communication skills

· Ability to interpret financial statements and strong spreadsheet proficiency

· Experience in SAGE ERP Systems is desired

· CPA is desired

How to Apply: Apply online at www.agroliquid.com/about/careers or send resume to humanresources@agroliquid.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11089989

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11089989

