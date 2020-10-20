Obama boosts Peters’ reelection bid in Michigan Senate ad

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama touts Gary Peters of Michigan in a new ad released by the Democratic senator’s reelection campaign. The 30-second spot shows Obama talking about his “friend” Peters, who is facing a challenge from Republican John James. Peters served in Congress all eight years of Obama’s presidency - six in the House and two in the Senate before Donald Trump was elected. Obama credits Peters for working to rescue the auto industry, protect the Great Lakes and pass the federal health care law that bans insurers from using preexisting conditions to deny coverage. James has released an ad in which his grandmother says he “understands how important health care is and would do all that he can to protect it.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.