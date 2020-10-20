Advertisement

Obama boosts Peters’ reelection bid in Michigan Senate ad

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing titled "CBP Oversight: Examining the Evolving Challenges Facing the Agency," Thursday, June 25, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing titled "CBP Oversight: Examining the Evolving Challenges Facing the Agency," Thursday, June 25, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama touts Gary Peters of Michigan in a new ad released by the Democratic senator’s reelection campaign. The 30-second spot shows Obama talking about his “friend” Peters, who is facing a challenge from Republican John James. Peters served in Congress all eight years of Obama’s presidency - six in the House and two in the Senate before Donald Trump was elected. Obama credits Peters for working to rescue the auto industry, protect the Great Lakes and pass the federal health care law that bans insurers from using preexisting conditions to deny coverage. James has released an ad in which his grandmother says he “understands how important health care is and would do all that he can to protect it.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Republican lawmakers introduce plan to address COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Michigan republican lawmakers introduce COVID-19 mitigation plan.

VOD Recordings

Republican lawmakers unveil new COVID-19 plan

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Republican lawmakers unveil new COVID-19 plan

VOD Recordings

MSU preps to face off with Rutgers

Updated: 19 minutes ago
MSU preps to face off with Rutgers

VOD Recordings

Jackson Public School buses have WiFi

Updated: 25 minutes ago
News 10 at 6 p.m.

Ap

Duke and Duchess of Sussex convene session on digital world

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, convened a special Time100 Talks episode Tuesday focused on the digital world.

Latest News

Ap

Passenger shot, wounded by police during traffic stop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A person has been shot and wounded by a police officer while reaching for a gun inside a vehicle during an early morning traffic stop in southern Michigan.

News

Governor Whitmer signs bills to extend unemployment benefits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 886 and 991.

VOD Recordings

Mayors ask Big Ten for extra safety measures

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mayors ask Big Ten for extra safety measures

News

Okemos HS, CAAC hold virtual swim meets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Each school swims in their own pool, and their times are shared electronically

News

Okemos HS, CAAC hold virtual swim meets

Updated: 1 hours ago