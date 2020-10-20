Advertisement

No Starting Quarterback Announcement From Tucker

Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker told reporters Tuesday he will not name a starting quarterback until later this week. The first year coach puts his team on the field for its first game at home at noon Saturday against Rutgers. The game will be seen on the Big Ten Network. MSU usually releases a depth chart for each week’s game on Tuesday, but Tucker offered none in that regard either. The Spartans are 11 1/2 point favorites. They won at Rutgers last November 27-0.

