MSU Coach Mel Tucker holds presser to talk football

(WILX)
By Seth Wells
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Plenty of questions remain for Michigan State University’s football team as they prepare for Saturday’s opener in Spartan Stadium against Rutgers. First year coach Mel Tucker didn’t fill in all the blanks at his weekly news conference on Tuesday.

However, News 10 was able to get a little information.

Based on what Coach Tucker said in Tuesday’s presser, it is likely that fans will not know ahead of time who will take the field for the Spartans in terms of position.

Tucker also doesn’t plan on releasing a depth chart, at least not early this week. He also said he does not plan to announce who the starting quarterback is yet. Tucker does believes that he has a few quarterbacks who can compete.

“There’s been fierce competitions for so many positions-including quarterback. As this week unfolds and a game plan is installed, we’ll make a decision and then we’ll go play,” he said.

Rocky Lombardi, Payton Thorne, and Theo Day are the players that are likely in the mix to be the starting quarterback. Also, multiple quarterbacks could see the field this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

