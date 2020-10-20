Michigan nears 150,000 cases of COVID-19 with over 1,500 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan is nearing 150,000 cases, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.

Today’s COVID-19 report announces 1,586 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Michigan and 22 new deaths.

State totals now climb to 149,392 cases and 7,053 deaths.

State testing remains high during the week, with testing averaging around 45,000 within the last several week days. On Thursday, October 15, Michigan had the highest reported testing, with 60,800 tests according to the MDHHS. Weekend testing is much lower, with reports of just over 28,000 tests on Saturday, and 23,805 tests on Sunday.

Ingham County reports 4,262 cases and 61 deaths.

Jackson County reported 1,540 cases and 60 deaths.

Clinton County reports 817 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reported 892 cases and 10 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 599 cases and 32 deaths.

Michigan nears 110,00 recoveries within the state. As of Saturday, October 17, the MDHHS reports 109,539 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

This statistic is updated weekly.

