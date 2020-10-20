Advertisement

Michigan nears 150,000 cases of COVID-19 with over 1,500 new cases

(Source: Pfizer via CNN)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan is nearing 150,000 cases, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.

Today’s COVID-19 report announces 1,586 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Michigan and 22 new deaths.

State totals now climb to 149,392 cases and 7,053 deaths.

State testing remains high during the week, with testing averaging around 45,000 within the last several week days. On Thursday, October 15, Michigan had the highest reported testing, with 60,800 tests according to the MDHHS. Weekend testing is much lower, with reports of just over 28,000 tests on Saturday, and 23,805 tests on Sunday.

Ingham County reports 4,262 cases and 61 deaths.

Jackson County reported 1,540 cases and 60 deaths.

Clinton County reports 817 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reported 892 cases and 10 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 599 cases and 32 deaths.

Michigan nears 110,00 recoveries within the state. As of Saturday, October 17, the MDHHS reports 109,539 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

This statistic is updated weekly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

National

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.

Coronavirus

Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.

Coronavirus

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.