Michigan House GOP to announce COVID-19 plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday a group of House republicans will announce their plan to help the state respond to the effects of the pandemic.

House republicans haven’t given a lot of detail on what they are going to say today other that the plan will be data-driven.

Yesterday, the state’s top doctor Joneigh Khaldun spoke in front of the legislatures COVID-19 oversight committee. There has been talk about herd immunity since some schools are returning to the classroom. Dr. Khaldun says for herd immunity to work 80% of the people living in Michigan need to get the virus. It’s something she and Dr. Anthony Fauci say isn’t a reasonable option.

“That’s inhumane. We can’t six million additional Michiganders infected by the disease," said Dr. Khaldun. "We can’t have an additional 30,000 Michiganders die as a strategy for heard immunity.”

“There will be so many people in the community that you can’t shelter that you can’t protect who are going to get sick and get serious consequences," said Dr. Fauci. "So this idea that we have to power to protect the vulnerable is total nonsense.”

The news conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. It will be live streaming it here at WILX.com

