Advertisement

MHSAA football playoff pairings to be released Sunday

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pairings for this year’s Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs will be a little different this year.

A release of all pairings, plus information on purchasing tickets digitally and attendance limits, will be released to schools and the media early Sunday afternoon. Game dates and times will be filled in Monday.

Normally, Fox Sports Detroit would air a selection show the Sunday before the playoffs begin, detailing all the matchups across all divisions for both 11-player football teams and 8-player football teams. However this year that is not the case according to the MHSAA.

Instead, the MHSAA drew the District and Regional groupings early, which has been posted on the MHSAA website. Since there are fewer than 512 11-player teams intending to play, a number of top seeds will receive first-round byes.

MHSAA staff will assign the 8-player pairings Sunday morning. Teams already have been classified as Division 1 or 2 for 8-player; the top 32 in each division based on playoff-point average will qualify.

Teams must have played four games or more to be eligible for the playoffs, or receive a waiver from the MHSAA. Forfeits will also count as part of this total.

If teams withdraw from the playoffs up until the final matchups are released, the MHSAA will reseed those brackets. If a team were to withdraw after the release has been sent, the team withdrawing will forfeit the match and the other team will advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

News

Youth lead forum in Lansing on Thursday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Young Michiganders will ask questions to candidates for Michigan’s House of Representatives.

News

Lotto 47 jackpot climbs to record $25 million

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The drawing will be on Wednesday.

News

GM makes major investment in Lansing-Delta Township Assembly

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The $100 million investment is for the new Acadia, electric vehicles.

Latest News

News

Eaton Regional Education Service Agency receives PPE from State, GM

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The donation includes both child and adult sized disposable and reusable masks and face shields.

News

LIVE: Michigan House GOP announce COVID-19 plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher and WILX News 10
They say the plan will be data-driven.

News

Mayors of 11 Big Ten college communities discuss upcoming season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
They shared ideas on what has and hasn’t worked for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

News

Ireland goes into six-week lockdown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The lockdown will be in effect until Dec. 1.

News

Landlord appears in court after murdering two tenants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Allan Reed confessed to murdering two tenants.

News

Orionid meteor shower peaks early Wednesday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Up to 30 shooting stars will be streaking across the sky per hour.