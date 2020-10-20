Mason Public Schools has their first day of hybrid classes, teachers react

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday night, many Mason School District teachers shared their frustration after the first day of hybrid classes at the elementary level during a virtual meeting.

Teachers in the classroom say they are struggling to keep up with teaching and COVID-19 safety protocols. Whereas, some district officials say they are happy to see students back in the buildings.

Tiffany Henfling, a Mason middle school teacher and mother, expressed her concerns with hybrid learning.

“Our staff members are exhausted, overworked, unable to catch a breath, and barely holding on. So what does this mean? It means our students are in trouble," said Henfling.

The district held its first day of hybrid classes for some of their elementary students.

Elementary teacher Carla Richards was excited to go back to in-person learning but says she doesn’t know how to keep up with hybrid instruction without extra help.

“I am concerned that there is not enough of me to go around to the children in my classroom. I want what is best for them. I don’t know what the solution is. But, I am doing everything that I can do to give them what they need,” she said.

The Mason School Board expressed that they are working and will continue to do everything they can to support the teachers and families in the district.

“There are no good answers here. But certainly, I want us to keep exploring adding staff, adding aids, and finding ways to help because we know we’re asking for a very - we’re asking some difficult things and we want to make sure that we’re providing any and all supports that we can,” said Mason Board member Christopher Mumby.

The Mason School district says it will be monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks and will continue to publish details on its website.

