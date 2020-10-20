Advertisement

Maryland Determines Starting Quarterback

MGN Online Photo
MGN Online Photo(WKYT)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Maryland coach Mike Locksley has finally decided on his starting quarterback for the opener against Northwestern. He’s keeping it a secret. Locksley said Tuesday that he won’t announce whether Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa or redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre will lead the offense against the Wildcats on Saturday. The two competed for the starting job throughout the fall, and Locksley kept the competition open before arriving at a decision this week. Locksley says he’s keeping the identity of the starter under wraps because “from a competitive advantage standpoint” he doesn’t want Northwestern to know.

Latest News

Sports

Pacers Name New Head Coach

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Search took nearly two months

Sports

High School Football Tourney Field to be Announced Sunday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
All eleven man teams are eligible for the tournament

Sports

No Starting Quarterback Announcement From Tucker

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Rocky Lombardi has the most experience among those in the field

Sports

World Series Set To Begin

Updated: 1 hour ago
All the games in one location for the fourth time

Latest News

Sports

Hockey Broadcaster Emrick Retires

Updated: 22 hours ago
He lives in St. Clair, Michigan

Sports

Bill Miller Named Series Crew Chief

Updated: 22 hours ago
It's his fourth World Series

Sports

World Series Begins Tuesday

Updated: 22 hours ago
Dodgers vs. the Rays

Sports

Former Michigan Star Lewan Tears ACL

Updated: 22 hours ago
He hopes to be ready to go next season

Sports

MSU vs. Michigan is at Noon October 31

Updated: 22 hours ago
So far none of the seven Big Ten opening games has been wiped out by Covid

Sports

Detroit Lions Beat Jaguars

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
|
By Bronwyn Moisan
Detroit Lions Beat Jaguars 34 to 16