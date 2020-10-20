Advertisement

Lotto 47 jackpot climbs to record $25 million

The drawing will be on Wednesday.
Michigan Lottery logo.
Michigan Lottery logo.(Michigan Lottery)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Lottery players have a chance to win record-setting prize as Wednesday’s Lotto 47 jackpot set at $25.15 million.

The largest Lotto 47 prize ever won was a $23.6 million jackpot. That jackpot was won by a Macomb County player on March 1, 2008.

Tickets for the drawing can be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com, or at lottery retailers across the state. Players who choose to visit a retailer are asked to follow COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing a mask and observing social distancing guidelines.

Each Lotto 47 play is $1.00 and is made up of six numbers from one to 47.

Lotto 47 drawings take place on every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased up until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

