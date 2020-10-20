Local bedside nurse receives award for on-the-job performance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McLaren Greater Lansing nurse Lisa Chopp was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program, which recognizes the amazing things that nurses do on a daily basis.

For 30 years, Chopp has been a bedside nurse. With ample opportunities to leave bedside and explore other specialties, she has chosen to stay in patient care. That’s because she feels she can significantly make a difference in patients' lives. Within her 30-year career, she has mentored many other aspiring nurses.

Also, not to mention, she has worked diligently on the frontlines during a national pandemic.

The nomination read the following:

“2020 has been an unusual year in our hospital, our state, our country, and our world. Nothing about what we have experienced in these last few months has been normal. During this period, however, one person that I have noticed and welcomed as a constant is Lisa Chopp because of her professionalism and dedication to compassionate nursing care.

Even when she is having the most challenging day, her patient would never know. I recently heard her speaking to a very confused patient as she once again was reminding them of our safety measures. She was so professional, patient, kind, empathic, caring, respectful, and I could go on and on. I am so proud that McLaren Greater Lansing has this caliber of a nurse working in the trenches. Thank you for your attention to nurse retention. It is because of values like these we have nurses who are willing to stay doing one of the most difficult but most rewarding professions: bedside nursing."

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.