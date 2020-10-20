News
Weather
Sports
Livestream
Homepage
News
State
National
International
Education
National Politics
Health
Weather
Live Stream
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cams
Map Room
Closings
Sports
Game of the Week
Sports Blitz
In My View
Seniors Sidelined
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Map
School Zone Diaries
School Zone
Studio 10
Animals and Pets
Beauty and Fashion
Community Calendar
Family and Health
Featured Guests
Food
Fun and To-Do
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs at WILX
Send Us a News Tip!
Request Talent
Community
Newsletter
Contests
Schools Rule
Rising Stars
Submit Photos and Videos
Decision 2020
Election Results
VUit: Battleground States
Hot Button
Traffic
Traffic Map
Positive Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
MomsEveryday
Sparrow Medical Minute
On The Job
Holidays
Schedule
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
10.2 Heroes & Icons
10.5 Antenna TV
Holiday Vacations
Advertisement
LIVE: GM makes major announcement
A manufacturing investment announcement is expected.
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
(WILX)
By
WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
|
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Eaton Regional Education Service Agency receives PPE from State, GM
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The donation includes both child and adult sized disposable and reusable masks and face shields.
News
LIVE: Michigan House GOP announce COVID-19 plan
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Spencer Soicher
and
WILX News 10
They say the plan will be data-driven.
News
Mayors of 11 Big Ten college communities discuss upcoming season
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
They shared ideas on what has and hasn’t worked for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
News
Eric Trump makes Lansing campaign stop Tuesday
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The visit comes two weeks before Election Day.
Latest News
News
Ireland goes into six-week lockdown
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The lockdown will be in effect until Dec. 1.
News
Landlord appears in court after murdering two tenants
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Allan Reed confessed to murdering two tenants.
News
Orionid meteor shower peaks early Wednesday morning
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Up to 30 shooting stars will be streaking across the sky per hour.
News
Wisconsin man in Whitmer plot released on bail
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Brian Higgins posed the $10,000 bail Monday.
News
Police launch “Operation Safe Stop” to monitor driver interaction wish school buses
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
It's part of National School Bus Safety Week Oct. 19-23
News
10-20 Morning Weather
Updated: 7 hours ago
10-20 Morning Weather