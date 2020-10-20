Landlord appears in court after murdering two tenants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Battle Creek landlord who police say confessed to killing two tenants appeared in court for the first time.

53-year-old chad Allan Reed was in court yesterday.

Battle Creek Police say Reed confessed to hiding the bodies of a couple 34-year old Joseph Soule and 31-year-old Jaclyn Lepird in an abandoned garage.

Over the weekend, the house they all once lived in caught fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Reed had multiple prior felonies and now faces two murder charges. He is being held without bond in the Calhoun County jail.

