Lab company partners with Michigan colleges to provide COVID-19 testing solutions

(Source: WTVM)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Independent laboratory Helix Diagnostics will be helping yet another college during the pandemic. This time it will be Western Michigan University and their athletic department.

Western Michigan University is utilizing Helix Diagnostics' custom COVID-19 testing solutions in order to safely participate in sports.

Helix Diagnostics has partnered with the following colleges as well: Central Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Kettering University, Calvin University, Alma College, Davenport University, Adrian College, Waterford Montessori Academy, Trine University, University at Buffalo and Ohio Northern University.

Helix Diagnostic’s President Brian Tierney is excited about the future of Helix Diagnostics as it pertains to molecular qPCR and COVID-19 antibody testing.

“Helix Diagnostics is thrilled to help our colleges and universities in Michigan stay in school and participate in sports safely with comprehensive testing. We have a unique ability to deliver timely results to the Administration and Health Services departments on their student and faculty population. Julie Pantalone, our Vice President of Sales, has been instrumental in executing our testing programs at these universities,” said Tierney.

