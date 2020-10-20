Advertisement

Judge orders speedy release of Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ordered the speedy release of transcripts of interviews lawyers conducted with the ex-girlfriend of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said Tuesday that the 2016 transcripts of two days of depositions of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell should be released publicly as soon as is practicable.

A day earlier, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Preska properly decided that the transcripts should be unsealed.

Lawyers for Maxwell had argued that they should remain sealed in part to protect her right to a fair trial in July on charges that she helped Epstein recruit and attack teenage girls in the 1990s. She has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US spacecraft to land on asteroid, take sample

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

National

Watchman could have saved lives in California boat fire, investigators say

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

National

US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

National Politics

San Francisco set to pass legislation - called CAREN - about racist 911 calls

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By JANIE HAR
All 11 supervisors have signed on to the CAREN legislation, guaranteeing it will pass, despite some criticism that the name is sexist and divisive.

Latest News

News

Youth lead forum in Lansing on Thursday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Young Michiganders will ask questions to candidates for Michigan’s House of Representatives.

National

‘Gimme Some Lovin’ rock star Spencer Davis dead at 81

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Davis formed the Spencer Davis Group in 1963, with a teenage Steve Winwood on keyboards and guitar, his brother Muff Winwood on bass and Pete York on drums.

National Politics

Cough keeps Melania Trump off campaign trail

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said Tuesday that Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19, but has a lingering cough.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

News

MHSAA football playoff pairings to be released Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Pairings will look a little different this year for the MHSAA.

National

Marines remove general investigated over alleged racial slur

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision to relieve Maj. Gen. Stephen Neary was made by the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger.