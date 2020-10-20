Jackson police department launches ‘Take Me Home Program’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department just launched a new program aimed at helping police identify missing people with communication difficulties.

The goal of the program is to give caregivers peace of mind that their loved one with communication issues be quickly identified and safely brought home.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the new “Take Me Home Program” is designed to help missing people with Autism, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Down Syndrome or any other condition that makes it difficult to communicate.

Director Elmer Hitt says Take Me Home is based on similar programs nationwide and has been successful in helping families with missing loved ones. “The program is free to sign up and the information you provide is confidential,” Director Hitt said. “Enrolling in this program will assist our officers in caring for your loved one during their time of need.”

A new section of the City’s website has been created for residents to learn about the program and sign up. By going to cityofjackson.org/takemehome, caretakers can fill out an online form where they list their loved one’s information such as name, address, description, condition, and emergency contact. A current photo of the person is also required.

All of the information provided will be used by officers to care for someone who has communication difficulties and needs help getting home.

