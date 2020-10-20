Advertisement

Ireland goes into six-week lockdown

The lockdown will be in effect until Dec. 1.
(WABI)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Ireland (WILX) - Ireland’s prime minister, Micheál Martin, announcing a strict new six-week national lockdown after a record rise in coronavirus cases.

The move comes after total infections in the country surpassed 50,000. The “level five” lockdown will begin at midnight Wednesday and end on Dec. 1.

“If each of us does what is asked of us for a period of just six weeks, we will suppress this virus and we will emerge from these restrictions on the 1st December,” Martin said.

This is the second time that Ireland will go into a national lockdown.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

