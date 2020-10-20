Advertisement

Ingham County Health Department press conference with Linda Vail

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Latest News

News

Local bedside nurse receives award for on-the-job performance

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
McLaren Greater Lansing nurse Lisa Chopp was honored with an award for her work.

News

Jackson police department launches ‘Take Me Home Program’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The goal of the program is to give caregivers peace of mind that their loved one with communication issues be quickly identified and safely brought home.

News

U of M students given stay home order from health department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Earlier efforts were not enough to curb the growing infection rate.

News

Youth lead forum in Lansing on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Young Michiganders will ask questions to candidates for Michigan’s House of Representatives.

News

MHSAA football playoff pairings to be released Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Pairings will look a little different this year for the MHSAA.

News

Lotto 47 jackpot climbs to record $25 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The drawing will be on Wednesday.

News

GM makes major investment in Lansing-Delta Township Assembly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The $100 million investment is for the new Acadia, electric vehicles.

News

Eaton Regional Education Service Agency receives PPE from State, GM

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The donation includes both child and adult sized disposable and reusable masks and face shields.

News

LIVE: Michigan House GOP announce COVID-19 plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher and WILX News 10
They say the plan will be data-driven.

News

Mayors of 11 Big Ten college communities discuss upcoming season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
They shared ideas on what has and hasn’t worked for slowing the spread of COVID-19.