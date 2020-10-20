News
Weather
Sports
Livestream
Homepage
News
State
National
International
Education
National Politics
Health
Weather
Live Stream
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cams
Map Room
Closings
Sports
Game of the Week
Sports Blitz
In My View
Seniors Sidelined
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Map
School Zone Diaries
School Zone
Studio 10
Animals and Pets
Beauty and Fashion
Community Calendar
Family and Health
Featured Guests
Food
Fun and To-Do
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs at WILX
Send Us a News Tip!
Request Talent
Community
Newsletter
Contests
Schools Rule
Rising Stars
Submit Photos and Videos
Decision 2020
Election Results
VUit: Battleground States
Hot Button
Traffic
Traffic Map
Positive Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
MomsEveryday
Sparrow Medical Minute
On The Job
Holidays
Schedule
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
10.2 Heroes & Icons
10.5 Antenna TV
Holiday Vacations
Advertisement
Ingham County Health Department press conference with Linda Vail
(WILX)
By
WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Local bedside nurse receives award for on-the-job performance
Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By
Gabrielle Reed
McLaren Greater Lansing nurse Lisa Chopp was honored with an award for her work.
News
Jackson police department launches ‘Take Me Home Program’
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Jake Vigna
The goal of the program is to give caregivers peace of mind that their loved one with communication issues be quickly identified and safely brought home.
News
U of M students given stay home order from health department
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
Earlier efforts were not enough to curb the growing infection rate.
News
Youth lead forum in Lansing on Thursday
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
Young Michiganders will ask questions to candidates for Michigan’s House of Representatives.
Latest News
News
MHSAA football playoff pairings to be released Sunday
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jake Vigna
Pairings will look a little different this year for the MHSAA.
News
Lotto 47 jackpot climbs to record $25 million
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The drawing will be on Wednesday.
News
GM makes major investment in Lansing-Delta Township Assembly
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The $100 million investment is for the new Acadia, electric vehicles.
News
Eaton Regional Education Service Agency receives PPE from State, GM
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The donation includes both child and adult sized disposable and reusable masks and face shields.
News
LIVE: Michigan House GOP announce COVID-19 plan
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Spencer Soicher
and
WILX News 10
They say the plan will be data-driven.
News
Mayors of 11 Big Ten college communities discuss upcoming season
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
They shared ideas on what has and hasn’t worked for slowing the spread of COVID-19.