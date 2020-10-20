Advertisement

High School Football Tourney Field to be Announced Sunday

Generic photo of Footballs
Generic photo of Footballs
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pairings will be announced Sunday afternoon for the state high school football tournaments involving 80-man and 11-man teams. There will be no pairings show on Fox Sports Detroit as has aired in previous years. The Michigan High School Athletic Association anticipates some 11-man teams to decline to play in the post season. If the MHSAA is aware of such schools prior to the brackets being revealed, then pairings will be altered. If teams pull out after the brackets are announced then some games will become forfeits and there will be first round byes.

