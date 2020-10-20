GM makes major investment in Lansing-Delta Township Assembly

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday General Motors announced the investment of more than $100 million in the Lansing-Delta Township Assembly plant to manufacture the new Acadia.

The announcement also included a $32 million investment in the Flint Assembly plant for future production of the heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

A $17 million investment is going to Romulus propulsion plant to enhance automation and increase capacity of GM’s 10-speed truck transmission, used in full-size pickups and other products including the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and the Cadillac Escalade.

Orion Assembly will receive a $3.5 million investment while another $750,000 will be invested in the Brownstown Charter Township GM site. both of those investments are for the additional production of the Cruise AV test vehicle. In March 2019, GM announced the investment of $300 million in Orion Assembly to produce a new Chevrolet electric vehicle, bringing 400 new jobs to the facility.

“We are committed to investing in the U.S., our employees and our communities,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future.”

In the last 19 months, GM has committed to invest more than $4.5 billion at three U.S. manufacturing sites to prepare those facilities for EV-related vehicle production.

“This is good news for Michigan families and hardworking UAW workers, providing critical momentum to our economic recovery across the state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Since I was sworn in as governor, we have brought in historic investments to our auto plants, creating more than 12,000 Michigan jobs. I will continue to work closely with GM and every other business that wants to invest in the great state of Michigan.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor also expressed elation for the investment.

“I am excited that the Acadia will be returning to Lansing! General Motors' newest investment of over $100M to bring the next generation GMC Acadia back to the Lansing Delta Township plant is a tremendous opportunity for the City of Lansing,” said Schor. “Lansing is fortunate to have two General Motors assembly plants and two stamping plants here at Lansing Delta and Lansing Grand River, which between them employ over 4,500 people. These are good-paying UAW jobs with the exciting responsibility of building some of the best vehicles this country has to offer.”

Local representatives weighted in on the announcement as well.

“What a great day this is for the employees, suppliers, investors, and of course the community of Delta Township,” said Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Township). “I’m so proud to be a part of this win for our district, and as always, to be able to work alongside General Motors to ensure a continued partnership between them and the people of the 71st district. I look forward to continuing to work with them well into the future.”

Congressman Tim Walberg asserted his excitement on the announcement.

“I am delighted that General Motors continues to make significant investments in its Delta Township plant and the dedicated men and women who work there. I was at the plant earlier this year when the 3 millionth vehicle rolled off the assembly line, and there is no doubt it is an impressive facility that employs some of the best workers in the country,” said Walberg. "With this strong foundation in place, bringing new investments and production to the Delta Township plant is more encouraging news for the 7th District and state of Michigan.”

