Eric Trump makes Lansing campaign stop Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Trump will be in Lansing Tuesday to campaign for his father, President Donald Trump.

The visit comes exactly two weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

Eric Trump will be at masonry contractor Schlegel Sand & Gravel at 1:30 p.m. before heading to Darling Farms in Willis for another campaign event.

WILX will be there and stream live at WILX.com

