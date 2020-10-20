Advertisement

Eric Trump makes Lansing campaign stop Tuesday

The visit comes two weeks before Election Day.
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, greets supporters at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Saco, Maine.
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, greets supporters at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Saco, Maine.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Trump will be in Lansing Tuesday to campaign for his father, President Donald Trump.

The visit comes exactly two weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

Eric Trump will be at masonry contractor Schlegel Sand & Gravel at 1:30 p.m. before heading to Darling Farms in Willis for another campaign event.

WILX will be there and stream live at WILX.com

