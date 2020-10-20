Eaton Regional Education Service Agency receives PPE from State, GM

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) accepted a donation of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) from State of Michigan departments and General Motors.

The Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and the Michigan Community Service Commission as well as the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Districts, partnered to identify local school districts in need of PPE this fall.

“We are very grateful for the generous donation of these masks and face shields from General Motors and the State," said Superintendent of Eaton RESA Cindy Anderson. "Each Eaton County school district has differing needs from one another and Eaton RESA is happy to help facilitate the distribution of this equipment.”

The donation includes child and adult sized disposable and reusable masks and face shields. The equipment will be distributed to Charlotte Public Schools, Eaton Rapids Public Schools, Grand Ledge Public Schools, Maple Valley Schools, Potterville Public Schools and Relevant Academy.

