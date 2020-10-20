Decision 2020: Driskell and Rep. Walberg face off for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Congressman Tim Walberg, (R), is looking to serve another term in the House of Representatives while former Saline mayor Gretchen Driskell, (D), hopes to unseat him.

Rep. Walberg has held Michigan’s 7th Congressional District for six terms. He currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee.

Before being elected, he was a pastor and a member of the Michigan House of Representatives. Rep. Walberg and his wife live in Tipton. They have three children.

The Republican’s campaign website cites his commitment to national security, defeating the coronavirus and building a healthy economy.

Gretchen Driskell served as mayor of Saline for 14 years and was elected to Michigan’s House of Representatives in 2012. She currently still lives in Saline.

She supports universal healthcare, fixing Michigan’s infrastructure and investing in veterans.

Driskell lost to Rep. Walberg in 2018 and 2016.

Michigan’s 7th Congressional District includes Branch, Eaton, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, and Monroe counties and parts of Washtenaw County.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

