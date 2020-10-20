Advertisement

DEA announces launch of Project Safeguard

(WCAX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced that they will direct resources to help reduce violent crime within the nation under an initiative called Project Safeguard.

“Drug trafficking and violent crime are inextricably linked,” said DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea. “From the extreme levels of violence in Mexican cartels, to the open air drug markets in American cities, drug traffickers employ violence, fear, and intimidation to ply their trade. Neighborhoods across our country are terrorized by violent drug trafficking organizations that have little regard for human life, and profit from the pain and suffering of our people. Along with our law enforcement partners, DEA is committed to safeguarding the health and safety of our communities.”

Detroit Field Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin wants to cut back on drug-related crimes as well.

“Citizens should not have to live in fear in their own neighborhoods. Violent drug dealers have absolutely no place in our communities and the best way we can root out these criminals and bring them to justice is by increasing our collaboration with our local, state and federal partners,” said Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. “We have already seen what targeted law enforcement initiatives like these can do with Operation Legend, which launched this summer in Detroit and Cleveland to great results.”

Through working alongside federal, state, and local partners, the DEA’s Project Safeguard will focus on three areas in many communities across the United States:

  • Dismantling the most significant violent drug trafficking organizations throughout the United States
  • Ensure effective federal prosecution of firearms traffickers associated with drug trafficking organizations
  • Prioritizing the capture of DEA fugitives who employ violence as part of drug trafficking

Since August 2020, Project Safeguard has resulted in nearly 40 cases, more than 40 arrests, more than 100 seized firearms, more than $2.1 million in seized assets, and 338 kilograms of seized controlled substances in Michigan and Ohio.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson Public Schools equips school buses with WiFi for virtual learning

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
JPS spent about $65,000 to put the WiFi hotspots on all of its buses to make it easier for students to connect online.

News

Lab company partners with Michigan colleges to provide COVID-19 testing solutions

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Independent laboratory Helix Diagnostics will be helping yet another college during the pandemic.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Driskell and Rep. Walberg face off for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Congressman Tim Walberg, (R), is looking to serve another term in the House of Representatives while former Saline mayor Gretchen Driskell, (D), hopes to unseat him.

News

Eric Trump makes Lansing campaign stop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The visit comes two weeks before Election Day.

Latest News

News

Local bedside nurse receives award for on-the-job performance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
McLaren Greater Lansing nurse Lisa Chopp was honored with an award for her work.

News

Jackson police department launches ‘Take Me Home Program’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The goal of the program is to give caregivers peace of mind that their loved one with communication issues be quickly identified and safely brought home.

News

U of M students given stay home order from health department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Earlier efforts were not enough to curb the growing infection rate.

News

Youth lead forum in Lansing on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Young Michiganders will ask questions to candidates for Michigan’s House of Representatives.

News

MHSAA football playoff pairings to be released Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Pairings will look a little different this year for the MHSAA.

News

Lotto 47 jackpot climbs to record $25 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The drawing will be on Wednesday.