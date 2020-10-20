Advertisement

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Blood taken from the sickest COVID-19 patients may make for the most effective convalescent plasma therapy treatment.

A new study from Johns Hopkins indicates that the age and gender of blood donors seems to make a difference as well.

Researchers have been using plasma, the antibodies in donor blood from recovered coronavirus patients, to treat COVID-19.

Now they know that the sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

The study found that older men who were hospitalized with coronavirus were among the strongest candidates for plasma donation.

The authors are hoping this new understanding that not all convalescent donations have equal therapeutic strength will make a difference.

Researchers have also found that inexpensive commercial test kits can help identify plasma with the strongest virus-fighting antibodies.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ireland goes into six-week lockdown

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The lockdown will be in effect until Dec. 1.

National

NTSB to vote on probable cause of fatal California boat fire

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal authorities are expected to vote Tuesday on what likely sparked a fire aboard a scuba dive boat last year that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California.

News

Landlord appears in court after murdering two tenants

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Allan Reed confessed to murdering two tenants.

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon may become a hurricane near Bermuda

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon is expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it gets closer to Bermuda by Thursday morning.

Latest News

National Politics

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa, according to AP review

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Attorney General William Barr has urged his prosecutors to aggressively go after protesters who cause violence and has suggested that rarely used sedition charges could apply. But defense attorneys question why the Department of Justice has taken on some cases they say belong in state court.

News

Orionid meteor shower peaks early Wednesday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Up to 30 shooting stars will be streaking across the sky per hour.

National

Bar owners unhappy as Wisconsin reinstates 25% capacity limit due to virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The capacity limits order was initially issued in early October in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

News

Wisconsin man in Whitmer plot released on bail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Brian Higgins posed the $10,000 bail Monday.

Coronavirus

California won’t allow virus vaccines without state approval

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor said the state wants its own independent review no matter who wins the presidential election next month.

News

Police launch “Operation Safe Stop” to monitor driver interaction wish school buses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
It's part of National School Bus Safety Week Oct. 19-23