Two MSU football players suspended from team after arrest

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan State University (MSU) football players, Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes, have been arrested resulting in their indefinite suspension from the team.

The arrest by the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) took place on Sept. 8. The specifics of their case is still not available to the public. Fulton and Willekes were arraigned in the 54-B district court shortly thereafter.

Michigan State football spokesman Ben Phlegar said, “Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes were suspended from all team activities immediately, and remain suspended from the program indefinitely.”

Details of the Sept. 8 arrests have yet to be disclosed.

