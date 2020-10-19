Advertisement

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

In this April 4, 2016 file photo, author and CNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin arrives at the "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. Toobin’s next book will be a probe into Donald Trump’s election. Doubleday announced Tuesday that the book was currently untitled and no release date has been set.
In this April 4, 2016 file photo, author and CNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin arrives at the "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. Toobin’s next book will be a probe into Donald Trump’s election. Doubleday announced Tuesday that the book was currently untitled and no release date has been set.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a “personal matter.”

Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio. In a statement Monday afternoon, the New Yorker said Toobin had been “suspended while we investigate the matter.” It declined further comment. A CNN spokesperson said in a statement that “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

The 60-year-old Toobin has been a New Yorker writer for more than 20 years and joined CNN in 2002. He is the author of several books, most recently “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump,” published in August. His other works include “The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson” and “The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court.”

_____

AP Media Writer David Bauder contributed to this report.

___

The headline of this story has been corrected to show that the New Yorker suspended Jeffrey Toobin and he is stepping away from his CNN role for a “personal matter.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing Lugnuts and the Lemonade League

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lansing Lugnuts and the Lemonade League

National

7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

News

Lansing Lugnuts movies at the ballpark

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lansing Lugnuts talk movies at the ballpark

News

Local sheriffs speak on Benson’s open-carry ban at the polls

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she’ll send state troopers to the polls to enforce it if local sheriffs won’t.

News

Ideas for remodeling your kitchen

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ideas for remodeling your kitchen

Latest News

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

News

Autistic teen attacked by dog

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jace Harper
A blind 14-year-old boy with autism was visiting a family friend’s home to play with a puppy with whom he was familiar, when he was attacked by another dog in the living room.

News

Dr. Khaldun addresses Michigan’s COVID-19 committee

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
According to Dr. Khaldun, 80% of the people living in Michigan would need to be infected with the virus for herd immunity to work.

News

Shaheen celebration

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Shaheen celebrating 50 years

National Politics

Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

National

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children's Hospital in Detroit.