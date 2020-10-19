Advertisement

The Lemonade League Fall Classic is this Friday

Baseball is coming back to downtown Lansing
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lemonade League Fall Classic will take place at Jackson Field in downtown Lansing, on Friday, October 23rd. Gates will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23rd and the first 500 fans will receive a Noah Syndergaard Bobblehead. Tyler Parsons, the general manager of the Lansing Lugnuts, stopped by Studio 10 to talk about the big event.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

