St. Johns hosting Halloween Candy Cruise

The event is free to attend.
candy
candy(MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Downtown St. Johns is hosting a Halloween event that is safe and free.

The Downtown Candy Cruise will be on Halloween from 6:20 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Several local businesses will be on hand to pass out candy in the safety and comfort of your own vehicle.

All vehicles are to enter the drive through via Old US-27/N. Clinton Ave., and proceed south toward the courthouse. Vehicles will exit the cruise east or west on M-21/State St.

The event organizers are still looking for additional volunteers to help hand out candy to the kids at this event. Volunteers can contact the Downtown St. Johns Facebook page or call (989) 227-1717 for more information.

