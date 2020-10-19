Advertisement

Sparrow seeing delays and some blood testing sites

Sparrow is working towards a solution for long wait times for lab blood work.
Sparrow is working towards a solution for long wait times for lab blood work.(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While Sparrow labs is performing an increasing number of COVID-19 tests, they are also trying to get a handle on blood testing delays.

The line for COVID-19 testing and blood work at Sparrow Hospital’s Frandor location was wrapped around the building at 1 p.m. on Monday. Lab Director Dr. Jon Baker says they’re doing most of the testing for the region.

“We’re on the largest producer of tests in most of Michigan,” said Baker.

With having that role, they’ve run into a major challenge of trying to support other services like blood testing.

Some of their labs have seen an increase in wait times for patients to get blood drawn up to three hours.

“The whole response to COVID is required that we have a lot more employees in the laboratory. And so, we have people deployed in different places and we are hiring and bringing people on really as fast as we can. We are seeing some of the same difficulties other employers are having in terms of finding employees,” said Baker.

Dr. Baker says that on top of staff shortages, the waiting rooms are also operated differently with some requests for service coming through on a kiosk and others through drive through or call-in, which can contribute to delays.

“That has been, it has been harder to get more of our places back open again. So, we’re furiously working at opening more sites and looking at more and more options, including additional options for drive thru,” said Baker.

He says what they really need to speed things up is more staff, which they are actively working toward.

“For us, keeping up with the demand for blood testing is really a race to add more staff. That’s happening as quickly as we can. And to do that, carefully to make sure that you always have a competent person that’s taking care of you,” said Baker.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prosecutor drops charges against Owosso barber who cut hair during pandemic

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
He is best-known as the man who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order and opened his shop for customers on May 4.

News

More than a million transactions processed through Secretary of State’s new self-service stations

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
To date, 127 new self-service stations have been installed across the state.

Alert Bar

Ivanka Trump campaigning for Donald Trump in Alto

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ivanka Trump campaigning for her father in Alto, Mich.

News

Health officials confirm 1,656 coronavirus cases in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of October 19, Michigan health officials are tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities

Latest News

News

Capital Area District Libraries receives $25,000 grant for digital inclusion project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The grant comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

News

Two MSU football players suspended from team after arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Details of the Sept. 8 arrests have yet to be disclosed.

News

Jackson Public Schools switching to online learning for this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
There will be no in-person classes for the rest of the week.

News

Michigan launches dozens of free COVID-19 test sites statewide

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Nearly 100 free test sites made available through partnerships.

News

Amber Alert issued for missing Lansing boy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Phoenix Washington Jr. is believed to be with Phoenix Washington in a black Mazda 3.

News

AG Nessel warns of scam package delivery texts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The texts appear from unfamiliar phone numbers pretending to be a package delivery notice.