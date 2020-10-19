Online voter registration ends today
You can still register to vote in-person.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is the final day to register online to vote for the November 3 election.
Michigan residents can also register by mail as long as the application is postmarked by today.
If you miss the deadline you can still register through November 3 but you have to visit your local clerk’s office with a document verifying where you live.
For more information on how and where to vote, click HERE or contact your local clerk’s office.
