Online voter registration ends today

You can still register to vote in-person.
(WJHG)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is the final day to register online to vote for the November 3 election.

Michigan residents can also register by mail as long as the application is postmarked by today.

If you miss the deadline you can still register through November 3 but you have to visit your local clerk’s office with a document verifying where you live.

For more information on how and where to vote, click HERE or contact your local clerk’s office.

