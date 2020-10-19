MSU vs. Michigan is at Noon October 31

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that the Michigan State at Michigan football game, scheduled for October 31st, will kick off at noon. It will be televised on the Fox Network. No fans will be allowed in the stadium. Michigan opens this Saturday night at Minnesota, kick off 7:30 on ABC and Michigan State hosts Rutgers at noon this Saturday on the Big Ten Network.

