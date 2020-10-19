More than a million transactions processed through Secretary of State’s new self-service stations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Oct. 16, The Michigan Department of State’s new self-service stations saw their one-millionth transaction completed. The department began replacing legacy kiosks and expanding locations nearly a year ago.

“More and more customers are using our convenient, reliable self-service stations,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Customers appreciate that they can quickly renew their vehicle registration and get their tabs at numerous locations across the state, often while doing their grocery shopping.”

To date, 127 new self-service stations have been installed across the state. There are already plans in progress to install another 23 machines.

Machines are available in various Secretary of State branch offices as well as various Kroger and Meijer stores. All stations accept American Express, Discover, Visa and Mastercard. Only some stations accept cash.

Customers can scan the barcode on their renewal notice at the machine or they can simply enter their license plate number and last four digits of their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Transactions are offered in the following languages: English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese. Anyone who is eligible to process an automobile, motorcycle or watercraft renewal transaction online also can use the self-service stations.

Renewal transactions are available for many automobiles, motorcycles and watercraft, with tabs printed instantly for automobiles and motorcycles, and watercraft tabs mailed to customers. Transactions often can be processed on the machines in less than two minutes.

Most self-service stations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To learn more about the self-stations, click here.

