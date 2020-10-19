Advertisement

More than a million transactions processed through Secretary of State’s new self-service stations

(WNDU)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Oct. 16, The Michigan Department of State’s new self-service stations saw their one-millionth transaction completed. The department began replacing legacy kiosks and expanding locations nearly a year ago.

“More and more customers are using our convenient, reliable self-service stations,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Customers appreciate that they can quickly renew their vehicle registration and get their tabs at numerous locations across the state, often while doing their grocery shopping.”

To date, 127 new self-service stations have been installed across the state. There are already plans in progress to install another 23 machines.

Machines are available in various Secretary of State branch offices as well as various Kroger and Meijer stores. All stations accept American Express, Discover, Visa and Mastercard. Only some stations accept cash.

Customers can scan the barcode on their renewal notice at the machine or they can simply enter their license plate number and last four digits of their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Transactions are offered in the following languages: English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese. Anyone who is eligible to process an automobile, motorcycle or watercraft renewal transaction online also can use the self-service stations.

Renewal transactions are available for many automobiles, motorcycles and watercraft, with tabs printed instantly for automobiles and motorcycles, and watercraft tabs mailed to customers. Transactions often can be processed on the machines in less than two minutes.

Most self-service stations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To learn more about the self-stations, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prosecutor drops charges against Owosso barber who cut hair during pandemic

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
He is best-known as the man who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order and opened his shop for customers on May 4.

Alert Bar

Ivanka Trump campaigning for Donald Trump in Alto

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ivanka Trump campaigning for her father in Alto, Mich.

News

Sparrow seeing delays and some blood testing sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Sparrow is trying to get a handle on blood testing delays.

News

Health officials confirm 1,656 coronavirus cases in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of October 19, Michigan health officials are tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities

Latest News

News

Capital Area District Libraries receives $25,000 grant for digital inclusion project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The grant comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

News

Two MSU football players suspended from team after arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Details of the Sept. 8 arrests have yet to be disclosed.

News

Jackson Public Schools switching to online learning for this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
There will be no in-person classes for the rest of the week.

News

Michigan launches dozens of free COVID-19 test sites statewide

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Nearly 100 free test sites made available through partnerships.

News

Amber Alert issued for missing Lansing boy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Phoenix Washington Jr. is believed to be with Phoenix Washington in a black Mazda 3.

News

AG Nessel warns of scam package delivery texts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The texts appear from unfamiliar phone numbers pretending to be a package delivery notice.