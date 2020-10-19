Michigan launches dozens of free COVID-19 test sites statewide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced new partnerships with Walgreens and the Michigan Primary Care Association to offer 77 new free COVID-19 test sites.

The addition brings the number of state-supported free testing sites to nearly 100.

“Cost should never be a barrier to Michiganders who need health care, including COVID-19 testing,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Containing the pandemic requires robust, easily accessible, free testing – and this is a big step in the right direction.”

The Walgreens partnership expands COVID-19 testing operations to 36 locations throughout Michigan. A test at Walgreens is available by appointment only and is provided through pharmacy drive-thru lanes. Upon arrival, pharmacy staff will walk patients through a self-administered test.

To make an appointment, click HERE.

"We are pleased to partner with Walgreens and the Michigan Primary Care Association to increase access to testing in Michigan, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “As we are seeing rising cases and hospitalizations across the state, it is so critical that everyone who needs a test, gets a test. This includes anyone who is sick or has been close to anyone who has been sick.”

MDHHS already launched 20 free neighborhood test sites, which continue to operate in Albion, Benton Harbor, Detroit, Ecorse, Flint, Grayling, Lansing, Niles, Roseville, Saginaw and Wayne.

To find a testing location near you, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.