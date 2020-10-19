Advertisement

Local sheriffs speak on Benson’s open-carry ban at the polls

(WOWT)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she’ll send state troopers to the polls to enforce it if local sheriffs won’t.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says that the Secretary of State cannot create a rule banning guns at polling locations.

He told me he won’t follow the policy she announced Friday because there’s no law banning open carry in the state of Michigan.

“You can’t do that unless there’s a specific statute that says that,” said Murphy.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the ban would help voters feel more comfortable at the polls on Election Day. But, Sheriff Murphy tells News 10 that there’s a difference between open carry and voter intimidation.

“If you have someone that’s open carrying at the poll, and they’re touting ‘you better vote for candidate x or else,’ that’s a whole different ball game. That’s not open carrying. But, if someone chooses to open carry, they go in, get their ballot, and fill in the bubbles and leave. There’s nothing illegal about that,” he said.

With that being said, Murphy thinks just because you can openly carry a firearm at the polls doesn’t mean you should.

“I know that people want to exercise their rights. I get it. I’m a constitutional guy, but I don’t get what good comes out of open carrying at a poll, quite frankly,” he said.

He plans to have more deputies at polls to make sure everyone feels safe even if he won’t order them to enforce the Secretary of State’s policy.

“I do understand the logic of what she was trying to do because tensions are high. There’s nobody in the world that doesn’t want a safe, secure election,” he said.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth shared his thoughts too.

He told News 10 that he’ll also have extra patrols out during the election on November 3.

Sheriff Murphy says if voters are still nervous and still feel intimidated at the polls, they are encouraged to vote absentee.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing Lugnuts and the Lemonade League

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lansing Lugnuts and the Lemonade League

News

Lansing Lugnuts movies at the ballpark

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lansing Lugnuts talk movies at the ballpark

News

Ideas for remodeling your kitchen

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ideas for remodeling your kitchen

News

Autistic teen attacked by dog

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jace Harper
A blind 14-year-old boy with autism was visiting a family friend’s home to play with a puppy with whom he was familiar, when he was attacked by another dog in the living room.

Latest News

News

Dr. Khaldun addresses Michigan’s COVID-19 committee

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
According to Dr. Khaldun, 80% of the people living in Michigan would need to be infected with the virus for herd immunity to work.

News

Shaheen celebration

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Shaheen celebrating 50 years

News

Prosecutor drops charges against Owosso barber who cut hair during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
He is nationally known as the man who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order and opened his shop for customers on May 4.

News

More than a million transactions processed through Secretary of State’s new self-service stations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
To date, 127 new self-service stations have been installed across the state.

News

Sparrow seeing delays and some blood testing sites

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Sparrow is trying to get a handle on blood testing delays.

News

Health officials confirm 1,656 coronavirus cases in schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of October 19, Michigan health officials are tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities