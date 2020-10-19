News
LIVE - Dr. Joneigh Khaldun testifies before COVID-19 Oversight Committee
In this photo provided by the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, left, speaks at a news conference as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer watches Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer announced that people who leave their home for work or those who have coronavirus symptoms can be tested without needing a doctor's note. It was the state's latest move to expand COVID-19 testing, which is seen as a critical to slowing the virus particularly as the governor loosens stay-at-home restrictions. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor via AP)
(AP)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT
|
Updated: 39 minutes ago
News
St. Johns hosting Halloween Candy Cruise
Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The event is free to attend.
Decision 2020
Decision 2020: Grass Lake Township looks to borrow money for roads
Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By
Kylie Khan
Grass Lake Township voters are being asked to decide on a new millage to pay for road improvements.
News
Basketball legend Magic Johnson stomps for Joe Biden in Lansing
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Christiana Ford
Magic Johnson returns to his old stomping grounds to push voters to the polls.
News
Ivanka Trump visiting Michigan today
Updated: 2 hours ago
She will be in Kent County this afternoon.
News
Online voter registration ends today
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Monday is the last day to register online to vote for the November 3 election.
News
Amber Alert issued for missing Lansing boy
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
WILX News 10
Phoenix Washington Jr. is believed to be with Phoenix Washington in a black Mazda 3.
News
Hundreds rally for Disneyland Reopening
Updated: 3 hours ago
The theme park has been closed since March.
News
Colorado in the midst of record-setting wildfires
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
WILX News 10
Fueled by high winds and dry conditions, it’s burned more than 9,000 acres.
News
Gov. Whitmer and President Trump exchange more barbs
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Spencer Soicher
It’s the latest comments in the long-lasting tension between the two.
News
10-19 Morning Weather
Updated: 6 hours ago
10-19 Morning Weather