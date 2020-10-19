Advertisement

LIVE - Dr. Joneigh Khaldun testifies before COVID-19 Oversight Committee

In this photo provided by the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, left, speaks at a news conference as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer watches Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer announced that people who leave their home for work or those who have coronavirus symptoms can be tested without needing a doctor's note. It was the state's latest move to expand COVID-19 testing, which is seen as a critical to slowing the virus particularly as the governor loosens stay-at-home restrictions. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor via AP)
In this photo provided by the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, left, speaks at a news conference as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer watches Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer announced that people who leave their home for work or those who have coronavirus symptoms can be tested without needing a doctor's note. It was the state's latest move to expand COVID-19 testing, which is seen as a critical to slowing the virus particularly as the governor loosens stay-at-home restrictions. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor via AP)(AP)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Johns hosting Halloween Candy Cruise

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The event is free to attend.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Grass Lake Township looks to borrow money for roads

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Grass Lake Township voters are being asked to decide on a new millage to pay for road improvements.

News

Basketball legend Magic Johnson stomps for Joe Biden in Lansing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Magic Johnson returns to his old stomping grounds to push voters to the polls.

News

Ivanka Trump visiting Michigan today

Updated: 2 hours ago
She will be in Kent County this afternoon.

Latest News

News

Online voter registration ends today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Monday is the last day to register online to vote for the November 3 election.

News

Amber Alert issued for missing Lansing boy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Phoenix Washington Jr. is believed to be with Phoenix Washington in a black Mazda 3.

News

Hundreds rally for Disneyland Reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
The theme park has been closed since March.

News

Colorado in the midst of record-setting wildfires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Fueled by high winds and dry conditions, it’s burned more than 9,000 acres.

News

Gov. Whitmer and President Trump exchange more barbs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
It’s the latest comments in the long-lasting tension between the two.

News

10-19 Morning Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
10-19 Morning Weather