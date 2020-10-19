Advertisement

Ivanka Trump visiting Michigan today

She will be in Kent County this afternoon
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ivanka Trump is set to visit west Michigan today on behalf of her father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka will be campaigning in Alto in Kent County, 20 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.

The Trump campaign says Ivanka will participate in a conversation with local supporters. She is expected to start speaking at 4:00 p.m., however an exact location for her visit has not yet been released.

The visit comes after President Trump was in Michigan over the weekend stopping in Muskegon for a rally on Saturday.

Stay with WILX as more information becomes available on this campaign stop.

