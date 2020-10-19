Ivanka Trump visiting Michigan today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ivanka Trump is set to visit west Michigan today on behalf of her father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka will be campaigning in Alto in Kent County, 20 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.

The Trump campaign says Ivanka will participate in a conversation with local supporters. She is expected to start speaking at 4:00 p.m., however an exact location for her visit has not yet been released.

The visit comes after President Trump was in Michigan over the weekend stopping in Muskegon for a rally on Saturday.

