Ivanka Trump campaigning for Donald Trump in Alto
(WBAY Staff)
By
WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Prosecutor drops charges against Owosso barber who cut hair during pandemic
Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By
Gabrielle Reed
He is best-known as the man who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order and opened his shop for customers on May 4.
News
More than a million transactions processed through Secretary of State’s new self-service stations
Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By
Gabrielle Reed
To date, 127 new self-service stations have been installed across the state.
News
Sparrow seeing delays and some blood testing sites
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Christiana Ford
Sparrow is trying to get a handle on blood testing delays.
News
Health officials confirm 1,656 coronavirus cases in schools
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
WILX News 10
As of October 19, Michigan health officials are tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities
Latest News
News
Capital Area District Libraries receives $25,000 grant for digital inclusion project
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
The grant comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
News
Two MSU football players suspended from team after arrest
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
Details of the Sept. 8 arrests have yet to be disclosed.
News
Jackson Public Schools switching to online learning for this week
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Cody Butler
There will be no in-person classes for the rest of the week.
News
Michigan launches dozens of free COVID-19 test sites statewide
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Nearly 100 free test sites made available through partnerships.
News
Amber Alert issued for missing Lansing boy
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
WILX News 10
Phoenix Washington Jr. is believed to be with Phoenix Washington in a black Mazda 3.
News
AG Nessel warns of scam package delivery texts
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The texts appear from unfamiliar phone numbers pretending to be a package delivery notice.