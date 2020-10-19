Advertisement

Hundreds rally for Disneyland Reopening

The theme park has been closed since March.
In this March 12, 2020, file photo, visitors to Disneyland make their way in and out of the parks in Anaheim, Calif. Disney is proposing to reopen its Southern California theme parks in mid-July after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said in a statement that the goal is to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17. (Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
In this March 12, 2020, file photo, visitors to Disneyland make their way in and out of the parks in Anaheim, Calif. Disney is proposing to reopen its Southern California theme parks in mid-July after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said in a statement that the goal is to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17. (Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (WILX) - Saturday fans and employees of Disneyland gathered together to demand the reopening of their favorite theme park.

Hundreds of fans, cast members and elected officials rallied outside the Anaheim theme park over the weekend in support of those laid off due to park closures.

They also shared concerns about local businesses which depend on tourists and customers the theme parks draw in. One supporter is questioning why the park remains closed when Disneyworld in Orlando has been open since mid-July.

