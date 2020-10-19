Hundreds rally for Disneyland Reopening

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WILX) - Saturday fans and employees of Disneyland gathered together to demand the reopening of their favorite theme park.

Hundreds of fans, cast members and elected officials rallied outside the Anaheim theme park over the weekend in support of those laid off due to park closures.

They also shared concerns about local businesses which depend on tourists and customers the theme parks draw in. One supporter is questioning why the park remains closed when Disneyworld in Orlando has been open since mid-July.

