Hockey Broadcaster Emrick Retires

-- Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick has announced his retirement after almost 50 years behind the microphone. The man affectionately known as “Doc” for his Ph.D. in communications spent the past 15 years as the voice of the NHL in the United States. The 74-year-old Emrick called 22 Stanley Cup Finals and six Olympics since working his way up from the minors in the 1970s. He did the most recent NHL playoffs remotely from his home in Michigan. He was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008 on the way to being a part of more than 3,700 professional games.