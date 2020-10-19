Health officials confirm 1,656 coronavirus cases in schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 19, Michigan health officials are tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Altogether, there are 1,656 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools:
Here is a list of facilities that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties:
Michigan State University in Ingham County reports 1,622 cases in students and staff members.
St. Martha’s in Ingham County reports 8 cases in students.
Webberville School in Ingham County reports 3 cases in students.
Jackson Christian Schools in Jackson County reports 3 cases in staff.
Spring Arbor University in Jackson County reports 10 cases in students and staff members.
Springport High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.
Northwest High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.
Arnold Elementary in Jackson County reports 6 cases in students and staff members.
For more information on other existing counties, the statistic is updated weekly here.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.