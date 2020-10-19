Advertisement

Health officials confirm 1,656 coronavirus cases in schools

(WZAW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 19, Michigan health officials are tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Altogether, there are 1,656 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools:

Here is a list of facilities that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties:

Michigan State University in Ingham County reports 1,622 cases in students and staff members.

St. Martha’s in Ingham County reports 8 cases in students.

Webberville School in Ingham County reports 3 cases in students.

Jackson Christian Schools in Jackson County reports 3 cases in staff.

Spring Arbor University in Jackson County reports 10 cases in students and staff members.

Springport High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.

Northwest High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.

Arnold Elementary in Jackson County reports 6 cases in students and staff members.

For more information on other existing counties, the statistic is updated weekly here.

